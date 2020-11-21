When we think of Thanksgiving, thoughts usually turn to the trappings of the day — the big turkey and all the sides, gathering with family, watching some football or playing games.
It's easy to overlook the simple, straightforward reason for the day: to give thanks.
In this time of anxiety and uncertainty about the present and future, giving thanks and gratitude may seem an illusive concept, but it needn't be.
Everyone knows of the roots of Thanksgiving when in 1621 the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans sat down to celebrate the fall bounty.
But the holiday took hold slowly as different states began marking it as an official annual event.
The holiday's biggest promoter was a prolific writer named Sarah Josepha Hale, who among many other things wrote the nursery rhyme "Mary Had a Little Lamb." For decades she waged a relentless campaign to make Thanksgiving a national holiday, writing numerous editorials and letters to politicians, earning her the title of The Mother of Thanksgiving.
Abraham Lincoln finally took up the cause in 1863 at the height of the Civil War, proclaiming Thanksgiving as a national day for people to pray for the less fortunate and to “heal the wounds of the nation.” While Abe set Thanksgiving for the last Thursday in November, Franklin Roosevelt in 1939 moved it up a week in hopes of spurring more holiday sales during the Great Depression, effectively laying out the foundation for Black Friday sales.
Thanksgiving as a national holiday may be fairly modern, but the tradition of giving thanks is one of the oldest of concepts, woven into the creation of most religions.
Of course, feeling true gratitude and thanks isn't as easy as reciting a prayer before a meal or reflexively saying "thank you" to people when they do something nice. We tend to take for granted a lot of good in our lives.
Psychologists call it "hedonic adaptation." In short, we've evolved to quickly get used to the familiar. A major jump in happiness from a new job, new relationship, new wealth fairly quickly settles back to a stable level of happiness.
While the initial reaction to this pandemic is that there's not a lot to be thankful for, its jolting nature can actually help us take a fresh look at the many things we are grateful for.
If you and your loved ones have escaped serious health complications, there's great thanks to be given. There's the newfound gratitude most of us have discovered in the people that make things better through times like this, from the front-line health workers to the grocery shelf stocker, janitors and plant workers.
The little things, from watching a bird at a feeder to seeing a little kid play, can take on a new importance when so much around us is largely out of our control.
Lincoln, the country's greatest president, understood the value of Americans focusing on gratitude and thinking of others during the country's darkest period. During this time of serious but temporary darkness, Thanksgiving is as important as ever, even when we're only celebrating the day with our "family pod."
