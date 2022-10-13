NORTH MANKATO — In a time when vitriol and personal attacks dominate national and state politics, Thursday night’s debate between U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, R-New Ulm, and challenger Jeff Ettinger, D-Austin, was a study in traditional, respectful politicking.
The candidates facing off for a two-year seat in the district that sprawls across all of southern Minnesota disagreed on several issues and occasionally directed criticisms at one another, but they often generally agreed on issues and avoided disparaging comments.
“I’m running as a moderate candidate with mainstream views,” said Ettinger, an attorney who spent 27 years at Hormel Foods in Austin, including 11 years as CEO.
Finstad, a farmer and soil lab operator, who served in the state Legislature and headed the regional USDA Rural Development Office in the Trump Administration, decried the tone of today’s politics.
“The politics of punching each other verbally or doing sound bites to get on FOX News is not the way we should govern.”
The debate at South Central College, hosted by Greater Mankato Growth and KEYC, was moderated by Andy Wilke of GMG and Lisa Cownie of KEYC.
The death of 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn from cancer last February triggered a special election in August to fill out the remaining 4 1/2 months of Hagedorn’s term.
Finstad beat Ettinger 51-47% in the special election, setting up a rematch for next month’s general election.
The swing district was long in Democrat hands after now-governor Tim Walz narrowly won the district in 2016. But the district has increasingly voted Republican.
Both candidates said they would work to be less partisan and would try to work across the aisle if elected.
Finstad has staked his campaign on “family pocketbook” issues: “The price of gas, the price of food, supply chain issues, inflation.”
Ettinger said the inflationary pain people feel is real but said it is disingenuous to suggest that it was suddenly caused by a Biden presidency or Pelosi-led House.
When it comes to moving to electric vehicles, both men said they are not proponents of a lot of mandates or of setting artificial goals of when the state or country would move to all-electric transportation.
Ettinger said California declaring it will have all-electric vehicles by 2035 is unrealistic and said that while electric vehicles are part of the solution, the infrastructure and know-how to achieve widespread use has to be allowed to play out.
Finstad agreed, saying the free market and business will decide the pace and feasibility of moving to electric transportation.
Ettinger said Congress has for decades failed to address immigration. “We have not had immigration reform since the Reagan administration.” As CEO of Hormel he lobbied Congress for reform. He said he supports border security, but not necessarily building a wall.
Finstad said he believes about 80% of Americans “support a wall with a door in it.” He said it shouldn’t take immigrants nine years to get their status cases through court and said it’s wrong to give work visas to someone but not allow the person’s family members to come with them.
