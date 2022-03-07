Two candidates with a history of successfully winning legislative races in south-central Minnesota became the third and fourth Republicans to enter the special election in the 1st Congressional District.
Brad Finstad, a New Ulm area resident, served three terms representing Brown and Watonwan counties in the state House before retiring in 2008. He later served as the director of the Center for Rural Policy and Development and was appointed as the USDA Rural Development director for Minnesota by the Trump administration.
State Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, won a special election in February 2018 to replace Rep. Tony Cornish, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations, and then won two-year terms in general elections in 2018 and 2020. A financial consultant, Munson served as chairman of the 1st District Republican Party prior to his legislative career.
Both launched congressional campaign websites Monday, and Finstad officially filed his candidacy with the Minnesota secretary of state.
The two join Ken Navitsky, of Rochester, and Bob Carney, of Minneapolis, in the Republican field. The winner of a May 24 special primary election will advance as the Republican candidate to the Aug. 9 special election, which will decide who’s going to serve the remaining months of the term won by the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, in 2020.
The Nov. 8 general election will determine the winner of the next two-year term in the newly redrawn 1st District — a term that will begin in early January. The candidates in the special election will be free to file for the general election as well.
The only other candidate to have filed in the race is former Republican Richard Painter, a University of Minnesota law professor who is running as a Democrat, but the filing period remains open through 5 p.m. March 15.
Finstad
Finstad’s campaign website described him as someone who proudly served under Trump and is ready to go to battle against Democrats in Washington, D.C.
“Brad Finstad is a conservative fighter running for Congress to fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House and put the brakes on the out-of-control Biden/Pelosi agenda that is fueling inflation and hurting Southern Minnesota families,” the initial sentence in Finstad’s biography stated.
It went on to summarize his efforts with the federal Department of Agriculture and provided a brief description of his priorities.
“Brad is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, defending the unborn, and keeping government out of the way so entrepreneurs, farmers, and small businesses can thrive,” the website states.
The biography also highlighted his wife, Jaclyn, and their seven children.
There were four fewer kids when Finstad announced he would not seek reelection in 2008 because he wanted to spend more time at home. Only 31 years old at the time, he said he would consider running for office again after the children were grown.
The website, which consisted of just a single page Monday, didn’t mention any details of his work in St. Paul, where he quickly rose in the leadership ranks, finishing as an assistant minority leader in the House. A town team baseball player, Finstad was the House sponsor of the 2006 bill that created the $435 million Target Field, the Minnesota Twins home ballpark in downtown Minneapolis. He also was chief sponsor of legislation that assisted women who needed support after an unwanted pregnancy and strongly backed another bill requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions could be performed.
Munson
Munson, who also reached the Legislature at a young age, did not rise in the leadership ranks in the House, instead sparring with Republicans and Democrats alike. Only nine months after his arrival, he and three other GOP lawmakers founded the New House Republican Caucus following frustration with the existing Republican leadership. Munson said the new group would push for a more transparent lawmaking process, and the breakaway caucus issued a statement that it was seeking an “inclusive environment where all Republicans are welcome and civil debate can take place.”
At the time, Munson said “many more” lawmakers were interested in joining the New House Republican Caucus, but three years later, its ranks remain at four and Munson’s congressional run means it will be smaller still.
“I’m a proven conservative fighter and I’m asking for your vote so I can go to Washington and fight for you,” he said in his announcement video released on Twitter. “... In Congress, I will support an America first agenda. We must restore our energy independence, secure our southern border and stop the reckless spending which has mortgaged the futures of our children.”
Munson appears to be the first of the four Republicans in the race to prompt an official reaction from the state DFL Party, which sent out news releases and Twitter messages suggesting Munson is more of an attention seeker than a fighter — calling him “Marjorie Taylor Munson.” The DFL mentioned his legislation to start a process to allow the western two-thirds of Minnesota to secede from the state and become part of South Dakota. The DFL also noted that his congressional agenda, as listed on his campaign website, includes the item: “Send Dr. Fauci to Prison.”
“Munson is not a serious candidate for Congress, he’s a troll and an election-denying, anti-science, right-wing extremist,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “Instead of getting things done for Minnesotans in the State House, Munson spent his time doing outrageous things for attention ... .”
