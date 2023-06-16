WASHINGTON D.C. — A member of Rep. Brad Finstad’s staff was attacked at gunpoint blocks from the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, the congressman said in a statement Friday.
The staffer was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman after Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.
“I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident,” Finstad’s statement said in part.
The statement did not identify the staffer, but Finstad said he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor.
