NEW ULM — Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at Congressman Brad Finstad’s New Ulm home this week while he was working in Washington, D.C., he said in a statement Friday.
The fire broke out in the basement of their home Wednesday afternoon. His wife, Jackie, and his kids were able to get out of the home safely with the family pets.
The New Ulm and Hanska fire departments responded with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s and New Ulm Police departments, according to the release, which said the fire was quickly contained.
“The past few days have been a reminder of how blessed we are to live in a wonderful community like New Ulm. The kind prayers and outpouring of support from friends, family, and neighbors has been overwhelming. From myself, Jackie, and the entire Finstad family, thank you,” Finstad stated.
No one was available at the New Ulm Fire Department on Friday to provide more information about the fire, but the New Ulm Journal reported the fire originated in a basement bedroom and was contained there. The cause is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.