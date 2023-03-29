ST. PETER — Fire and first responder crews from St. Peter, Kasota and other agencies responded to a house fire about 4 miles north of St. Peter on Highway 169 early Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the fire trucks and other equipment were staged at a building site alongside Highway 169 while other firefighters went up a long gravel driveway to battle the blaze atop the hill at 37500 State Highway 169. 

This story will be updated.

