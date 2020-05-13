NORTH MANKATO — A fire started outside and quickly spread to a North Mankato business Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a report of large piles of cardboard on fire outside Lindsay Windows on Commerce Drive at 11:20 a.m. The fire quickly spread and had reached the interior of the building before it was put out, according to a city of North Mankato news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A damage estimate was not yet available. Fire Chief Dan Giefer said the damage was mostly limited to the building exterior.
