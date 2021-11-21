NORTH MANKATO — Playground equipment and a section of wood chips caught fire outside of Hoover Elementary School late Sunday morning, police said.
North Mankato Police Lt. Dan Forster said officers and the fire department responded to the fires shortly before noon.
Photos shared with The Free Press show dense black smoke while the fire burned. Photos of the aftermath show a pink slide that had been severed in half and multiple areas of melted metal equipment.
More information about the extent of the damage will be released Monday, Forster said.
The playground was vacant and no one was injured, Mankato Area Public School Supt. Paul Peterson said. He said it will remain closed tomorrow while an investigation into the fire’s cause continues.
Forster could not say what caused the blaze. The State Fire Marshal is investigating along with local law enforcement.
