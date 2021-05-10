HENDERSON — An unattended fire spread to a large section of a wildlife protective area 5 miles north of Henderson late Friday afternoon.
Sibley County deputies responded to call at about 4:30 p.m. Friday reporting an unattended fire near the intersection of Scenic Byway and Jessenland roads.
Several fire departments worked together to contain the fast-spreading fire that had begun on private property, deputies said. No structures were damaged in the incident that remains under investigation.
