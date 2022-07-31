MANKATO — An east-side Mankato home was severely damaged by fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Fire crews were called to 2721 E. Main St. at 3:39 p.m. Saturday and found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and there were no injuries.
Damage was estimated at $200,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
According to Blue Earth County tax records, the home at that address is adjacent to the athletics fields of Mankato East High School and is owned by Mollie Schmidt. Built in 1968, the home has an assessed market value of just under $250,000.
