WASECA — A fire has indefinitely closed a Waseca thrift store that supports the food shelf and other programs for people in financial need.
Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center and Food Shelf Director Denise Tipton said she feels lucky no one was hurt and the damage was not worse. But her organization could use some extra support as it works to recover.
An electrical issue in a ceiling is believed to have started the fire at the service center at 203 Third Ave. NW early Monday evening, Tipton said. The building is home to the thrift store and offices for the nonprofit.
The fire was contained to a storeroom but there is water damage in other areas, Tipton said.
“We are so grateful to the Fire Department for getting there so quickly,” the director said.
It's unclear how long the store will be closed. They are waiting for an insurance inspector before going in to assess the full scope of the damage, the director said.
Supporters can continue to donate items Mondays through Wednesdays at the garage near the store. Financial donations also are welcomed via mail or in-person for now. Tipton is working to get an online donation option up and running soon.
Proceeds from the thrift store help fund the food shelf, its weekend backpack food program, a holiday gift distribution and other supportive efforts for Waseca County residents in need.
For updates follow the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center and Food Shelf's page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.