MONTGOMERY — Jean Braatz was driving two of her seven kids home just outside of Montgomery on Oct. 19 when she spotted black smoke coming from what she knew was her property.
“I could tell it wasn’t my house, but that’s all I could tell,” she recalls.
When she arrived home, she saw bright flames coming from her family’s pack shed, which is the out building where the Braatz family stores and processes all of their farm’s bounty of food. Her husband, Dean, was there too and was already calling 911, Jean Braatz said.
“It was our main workspace,” she said of the pack shed. “It was built in 2016 so it was the newest, nicest building we had on the farm. And it was almost paid off. But it wasn’t.”
The family’s insurance covered $75,000 of the fire damage, but with escalating construction costs, replacing the structure is estimated to cost more around the neighborhood of $300,000.
Since the Oct. 19 fire, the community outpouring of support has been substantial. Volunteers have come to help clear the wreckage of the burned pack shed and almost $3,000 has been raised on a Gofundme appeal put up by fellow farmer Tim Guldan of Guldan Family Farm.
“I had to put a number down. It’s a little extreme but I thought $25,000 was a strong goal, but a drop in the bucket when it’s all said and done,” New Ulm farmer Guldan said of the Gofundme appeal. “If we can get more than that, all the better. When I saw what had happened to them, my heart just sank. If that happened to me, I wouldn’t even know where to begin.”
The Braatz family is well known in the farming community, having come on the scene 13 years ago and gradually over time ramping up to sell produce, pork, beef, chicken, lamb, eggs and fresh Thanksgiving turkeys. “And I still have some of those left,” Jean Braatz said of the turkeys.
Called My Family Farm, the couple set out to run a small farming operation, but it has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. Every spring they host a free Baby Animal Day at their farm and welcome more than 1,000 people who visit to cuddle baby kittens, lambs, chickens, bunnies and cows.
“It’s kind of a miracle-of-birth center,” Jean Braatz said. “Two of the last four years, we’ve had animals give birth during the party. We don’t promise that.”
She doesn’t know if they’ll be able to hold the event this spring, as it will depend on whether and when they are able to rebuild their pack shed. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
“The state fire marshal came out and he said it’s so badly burned, they can’t tell what it was,” Jean Braatz said. “It could’ve been electrical. They’re pulling at straws. They don’t know.”
Despite the hardship, she considers her family blessed. “We have had people come out and put on N95 masks and just dig through the rubble with us,” Braatz said. “People were angelic.”
Fellow farmers have come to help, as well as church parishioners from the family’s Friendship Church in Prior Lake, Mankato Farmers' Market patrons and even a former employee.
“Help came from all over the place,” Braatz said. “God was good. Even through the flames, I just feel like through all of this we’ve had really, really, really hard days but we do have a peace that transcends understanding, and I think a lot of it is because of faith and support.
“We’ve had just so much support from family, friends and strangers. It’s been amazing.”
If people want to support the Braatz family, they can buy meat from them or donate to the Gofundme campaign. To connect with Jean or Dean Braatz, go to their website at mymnfarrmer.com, call 612-245-6271 or find the Braatz family on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mymnfarmer.
“God will use this for good, but it’s really hard,” Braatz said. “My husband and I built this business. We went from 75 members our first year to 375 our fourth year. It exploded. There is a need for this. People want good, fresh food, and it just took off like crazy.”
