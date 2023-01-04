NORTH MANKATO — A car fire in a 12-stall garage at the Hoover Estates apartment complex in North Mankato Wednesday morning damaged the vehicle and the garage and shut down Lee Boulevard for a time, according to the North Mankato Fire Department.
The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. at 1866 Lee Boulevard, and emergency crews found flames emerging from a vehicle in the garage when they reached the location. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which damaged the vehicle and two stalls of the garage. The other 10 stalls sustained some smoke damage. There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes and temporarily closed Lee Boulevard to allow access to a fire hydrant supply line. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and the office of the State Fire Marshal.
