NORTH MANKATO — No one was injured in a garage fire Friday in lower North Mankato.
North Mankato Fire Department responded at 7:19 a.m. to a call reporting a residential fire at 850 Lyndale St. When crews arrived, they saw flames emerging from a two-stall, unattached garage, a press release said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in the garage area and left the scene after about an hour.
The fire was confined to the garage. There was moderate damage to the structure and its contents.
The case remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.