MANKATO — No one was injured in an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, a city of Mankato press release said.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. reporting a fire at 504 James Ave. Firefighters arrived and found flames in a second-floor apartment. Crews were able to distinguish the fire and prevent damage to other apartments.
Temporary shelter was necessary for two residents who were displaced due to the incident.
Damages are estimated at $35,000. Authorities determined the fire was the result of unattended cooking.
