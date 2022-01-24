NEW ULM — Multiple houses were damaged by a fire that started in a garage Monday morning in New Ulm.
A fire in an attached garage at 1420 Hilltop St. was reported around 11:25 a.m., according to a news release from New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho.
The fire engulfed the garage and started to spread to the house before firefighters arrived. Occupants got out of the house without injury.
The fire also caused damage to adjacent houses.
New Ulm and Courtland firefighters were on scene for three hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.