LEHILLIER — A house was heavily damaged but no one was injured in a fire Sunday evening in South Bend Township.
Firefighters were called to 713 LeHillier St. at about 7:20 p.m. All occupants got out of the residence safely, said South Bend Township Fire Chief Chasse Critzer.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It started in and destroyed the kitchen, the fire chief said. Other areas of the home sustained smoke and water damage. Total damage is estimated at $80,000.
The North Mankato and Lake Crystal fire departments helped put out the blaze. Firefighters were on scene for around three hours, Critzer said.
