ST. PETER — A fire damaged a St. Peter apartment Thursday, but no residents were injured.
The St. Peter Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:54 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue, according to a news release. The blaze appeared to start in an apartment and was heavily concentrated on the northeast side of the building.
One resident had to escape via a ladder from a third-floor balcony, while crews cleared each floor unit-by-unit to evacuate others.
Lloyd Management has secured housing for all occupants.
"Today we are reminded of the importance of operable fire protection systems (especially smoke detectors), and previously discussed emergency escape plans," the release stated. "It was fortunate no resident was injured in the blaze."
A firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
