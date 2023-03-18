MANKATO — There were no injuries, but a 122-year-old house in Mankato's Lincoln Park neighborhood was heavily damaged in an early morning fire, according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Firefighters responded at 2:38 a.m. to a reported fire at 125 State Street. They found smoke throughout the house and fire in the basement, which they quickly extinguished.
"All occupants safely exited the home and were not injured," according to a news release issued Saturday morning.
Damage was estimated at $90,000.
Built in 1921, the owner-occupied home has an assessed value of $124,500, an amount that rises to $135,000 when the lot is included, according to Blue Earth County tax records. It is located across State Street from the former Mankato Fire Station No. 2, which was closed many years ago and now serves as an ambulance station operated by Mayo Ambulance.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
