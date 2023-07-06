MANKATO — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a vehicle repair shop Wednesday night, a press release from the city of Mankato said.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a 10:56 p.m. report of a structure fire at 1900 Madison Ave., which is Snell Motors. After crews arrived, they extinguished flames in a vehicle that had caught fire. Crews also ventilated the building.
The damage estimate is $20,000.
The building’s sprinkler systems had activated during the incident, preventing flames from spreading to nearby vehicles and equipment.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The Free Press
