Authorities are investigating a fire and a death in rural Watonwan County.
Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance report Friday and found a house on fire, according to a Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Firefighters found a man dead inside the house.
No further details, including location or time, have been released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
