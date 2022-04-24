ST. CLAIR — No one was injured in a Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed Decoria Township's shed and the road equipment it housed at a site east of St. Clair.
St. Clair Fire Chief Bill Fitzloff said three fire departments fought the flames in very windy conditions.
Township Supervisor Charles Fredrickson said the 70-plus-year-old building housed a road grader and a plow truck.
"There was no saving it; the winds were so strong," Fredrickson said, describing the steel and wood-frame structure.
Fitzloff's department responded to a 2:04 p.m. call to a fire at 58322 179th Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from one of two buildings at the site. Mapleton and Good Thunder departments assisted in controlling the flames during wind speeds that reached 30 mph at times Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters sprayed water on a building located about 25 feet from the burning structure.
"Our meeting hall was spared," Fredrickson said.
A damage estimate was not available Sunday and the fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.