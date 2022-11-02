Fire destroys Good Thunder home

GOOD THUNDER — A home in rural Good Thunder is a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.
Owners Jenny and Daren Frank, who declined to comment at the scene on Ivy Road Wednesday afternoon, are the owners of the Thunder Bar & Restaurant in Good Thunder. They were not in the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire, reported at 9:06 a.m., is under investigation, according to Good Thunder Fire Chief Phil Klammer.
The home and its contents are a total loss, Klammer said, but there was no exact dollar estimate of the damage yet.
Klammer said there were no human injuries. There were dogs in the home at the time of the fire, but Klammer was not able to give an update on their well-being at this time.
The Good Thunder Fire Department was dispatched to the fire along with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department and Mayo Clinic ambulance. The Lake Crystal Fire Department, Mapleton Fire Department and Vernon Center Fire Department assisted.
