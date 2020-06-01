CLEVELAND — A home on West Lake Jefferson was destroyed late Monday afternoon after a fire spread from the garage.
The home owned by Frank Kortuem is on West Jefferson Lane on the southeast corner of what is commonly referred to as Little Jefferson Lake.
Cleveland Fire Chief Brady Hahn said people driving by saw the garage on fire and stopped to alert Kortuem at about 4:30 p.m.
Fire departments from Madison Lake, Kasota, Le Center and North Mankato assisted at the scene. There were no injuries. Hahn said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Free Press
Hahn said an Allina ambulance crew from St. Peter was on hand to check on firefighters well being as they battled the blaze during a sweltering afternoon.
