MANKATO — A Saturday night fire destroyed a home at the Lime Valley Mobile Home Park on Mankato's north side, but no one was injured.
Firefighters responded at 8:40 p.m. to the report of a possible structure fire at 192 Lime Valley Drive.
"Upon arrival, crews discovered a manufactured home fully on fire," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety. "With assistance from the Eagle Lake Fire Department, fire crews extinguished the fire and overhauled the structure. There were no injuries, and no one was believed to be home at the time of the fire."
Damages were estimated at approximately $20,000. The assessed market value of the structure itself was $4,000, according to Blue Earth County tax records. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
