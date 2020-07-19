RAPIDAN — A house on the north edge of Rapidan was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
Good Thunder Fire Chief Phil Klammer said the fire was called in at 12:30 p.m. and the house, which was believed to be vacant, was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
Someone who was reportedly working on the house received a minor burn to his arm.
Lake Crystal and South Bend fire departments assisted, as did the regional air truck and Blue Earth County Sheriff and Lake Crystal Police.
Firefighters were still on the scene at 3:30 p.m. putting out hot spots an pulling down some walls on the garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.