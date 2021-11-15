MADELIA — No people or animals were injured in a barn fire Monday morning north of Madelia.

Firefighters responded to a call at 9:28 a.m. reporting a barn fire at 84668 270th St. in Watonwan County. 

The property owners had removed animals that had been housed in the barn; however, the wooden structure was destroyed.

Madelia Fire Chief Ryan Visher said the fire probably started in a hay bale. He did not consider the fire a suspicious incident.

Firefighters were there about three hours.

The fire marshal's investigation is not yet complete.

