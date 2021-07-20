VERNON CENTER — An unoccupied house outside of Vernon Center was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
A passerby reported the fire at 13805 Highway 169 just south of town at about 2 a.m. The rental home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and could not be saved, said Vernon Center Fire Chief Justin Davis. Outbuildings were not damaged.
Firefighters from Mapleton, Good Thunder, Amboy and Lake Crystal helped truck in water to the rural address. Most firefighters left around 5 a.m., Davis said.
Some firefighters remained on scene until a fire marshal arrived to investigate the cause of the fire.
