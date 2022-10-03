FAIRFAX — Two downtown Fairfax buildings housing restaurants were engulfed in a fire early Sunday morning.
Jimmy’s Pizza and Smoky Hollow on South Park Street were destroyed in the city of about 1,130 in Renville County.
About nine fire departments and a cooperative were at the scene within five minutes of getting the call, Scott Froehlich, Fairfax police chief and fire department member, told The Journal of New Ulm. He suspects the fire started at about 4 a.m.
Nancy and Mark Gohnert, owners of Smoky Hollows for five years now, were also at the scene. Nancy told The Journal she is heartbroken and will miss seeing her beloved customers every day.
The Fairfax Post Office located downtown also closed due to building damage caused by the fire. No mail was damaged. Resumption of retail services has yet to be established.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.