MANKATO — No one was injured Thursday in an early morning fire that damaged a house in a neighborhood near Jefferson Elementary.

Firefighters responded to a call at 3:28 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 204 Shaubut St., a Mankato Public Safety press release said. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a house.

Occupants had been alerted by smoke detectors in time to safely exit the building.

The fire was extinguished by the crews.

Damages to the structure are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

