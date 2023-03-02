MANKATO — No one was injured Thursday in an early morning fire that damaged a house in a neighborhood near Jefferson Elementary.
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:28 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 204 Shaubut St., a Mankato Public Safety press release said. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of a house.
Occupants had been alerted by smoke detectors in time to safely exit the building.
The fire was extinguished by the crews.
Damages to the structure are estimated at $35,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
