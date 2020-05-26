MANKATO — No one was injured in a house fire late Monday night, however, the structure was heavily damaged.
Firefighters responded to a 10:29 p.m. report of a structure fire at 115 South Skyline Drive. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the structure's roof.
The number of occupants in the home and their names were not listed in a press release from the City of Mankato.
Damages to the structure are estimated at $100,000.
