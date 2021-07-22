WELLS — Occupants were not at home when an electrical fire began Tuesday afternoon in the basement of a house in Wells.
The structure was heavily damaged, a story in the Albert Lea Tribune said.
Wells firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a fire at 189 S.E. Seventh St. and found the house filled with smoke and flames coming out of the roof.
Two pet cats died in the fire and two dogs were rescued.
Firefighters were on the scene about three hours Tuesday and were called back early Wednesday morning to put out hot spots.
Wells Fire Chief Guy Kimpton said the fire's origin was a clothes dryer outlet.
