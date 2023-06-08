NORTH MANKATO — A fire was reported Wednesday morning at the Angie's Boomchickapop plant in upper North Mankato.
North Mankato Fire Department crews arrived after the 6:41 a.m. call to find plant workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area of the facility, which is at 1918 Lookout Drive. Workers had pulled the semi-trailer a safe distance from the building for crews to extinguish the fire.
An interior fire was confined to the chute of the main production area.
Firefighters were there about 2½ hours.
The fire department also put out an equipment fire at the plant Monday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.