NORTH MANKATO — A fire was reported Wednesday morning at the Angie's Boomchickapop plant in upper North Mankato.

North Mankato Fire Department crews arrived after the 6:41 a.m. call to find plant workers had evacuated due to smoke in a portion of the production area of the facility, which is at 1918 Lookout Drive. Workers had pulled the semi-trailer a safe distance from the building for crews to extinguish the fire.

An interior fire was confined to the chute of the main production area.

Firefighters were there about 2½ hours.

The fire department also put out an equipment fire at the plant Monday evening.

