The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has restricted open burning in more area counties due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions.
The burning restrictions apply in the following area counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan.
The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the burning restrictions are lifted. Residents should also take care with backyard campfires.
“Extreme drought conditions in combination with dry fall vegetation, low humidity, and wind make for dangerous fire conditions,” Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.