NORTH MANKATO — An abandoned house will be burned and simulated water rescues will be conducted during a training school today and Sunday at various sites in the area.
About 600 firefighters will participate in the Minnesota State Fire/Rescue/EMS School and Expo. The annual event is sponsored by South Central College’s Center for Business and Industry.
Firefighters will receive training when an abandoned house is set on fire today at 54499 195th Lane, Mankato. The burn is scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the structure near the Ponderosa Landfill in the Rapidan-Good Thunder area.
Hiniker Pond will be used during simulated water rescues this afternoon and Sunday morning.
Participants will be taught how to determine a fire’s origin and what accelerant was used during a practice arson investigation 1-3 p.m. today near Vernon Center.
