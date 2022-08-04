NORTH MANKATO — A firearm and narcotics were seized at the site where a 37-year-old North Mankato man was arrested Wednesday, the North Mankato Police Department said in a press release.
Chase S. James is suspected of possession of narcotics and a firearm. He is a felon.
James was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed by drug task force agents and police officers at a residence on the 800 block of North Lyndale Avenue.
He was in the Nicollet County Jail Thursday awaiting charges.
Police Chief Ross Gullickson said the arrest came after tips were submitted reporting suspicious activities in the neighborhood.
