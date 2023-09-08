MANKATO — No one was injured in a fire at a building materials manufacturing site in Mankato Thursday evening.

Mankato Public Safety responded at 10:44 p.m. to an activated fire alarm in a structure at Fiber Commercial Technologies, 241 Mohr Drive. When firefighters arrived, they entered the unoccupied building and saw flames in a holding bin.

The fire was quickly extinguished, a public safety press release said.

The Free Press

