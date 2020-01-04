Firefighters respond to Mankato garage fire Tim Krohn Tim Krohn Author email Jan 4, 2020 1 hr ago MANKATO — Mankato firefighters responded to a garage fire at 314 East Elm Street at 11:17 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews extinguished the fire and there were no injuries. Damages are estimated at $21,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation. React to this story: React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mankato Fire Crew Public Safety Social Services Firefighter Garage Damage Injury Cause Tim Krohn Author email Follow Tim Krohn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries KIRCHNER, Leon Aug 21, 1944 - Jan 2, 2020 SEXE, Donald undefined, 1938 - undefined, 2020 Dressel, Melvin WALTHERS, David Dec 18, 2019 Bird, Willard age 82 of Henderson, died on December 30, 2019. Funeral will be 11am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's U.C.C. in Henderson. Visitation will be from 9am-11am, Saturday at church. Interment will be in Brown Cemetery, Henderson. Join The Free Press expert source network Click here Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWaseca man who is going blind to bicycle across the countryTwo salons closing at River Hills MallThree charged after botched robberyFirst baby of year at Mayo delivered early WednesdayOur View: Keep up pressure on anti-vaxxersPair charged in Faribault County burglariesMankato man charged with fourth DWICrafter's fundraiser goes big when product goes viralOnline, on the roads, in the air; dozens searching for lost puppyDrug dealer gets 6 months in fatal overdose Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
