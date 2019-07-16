MINNESOTA LAKE — Equipment used to train firefighters was destroyed in a fire Monday night.
Jack Volz owns a first-responder training company and was out of town training fellow firefighters when he heard that a shed on his rural Minnesota Lake property was on fire.
The fire destroyed the shed and its contents, said Volz, who is a member of the Minnesota Lake Fire Department.
He used the shed to store equipment for his training business, including a driving simulator that Volz said cost around $100,000.
Still, Volz is thankful much of the equipment he uses frequently was out on assignment and he won't have to cancel any of his upcoming training sessions.
“It was a pretty big loss, but it could have been much, much worse,” he said.
Firefighters from six departments responded to the 631st Avenue property and “did a phenomenal job,” said Volz, who recently retired as Minnesota Lake's chief but continues to serve as a firefighter.
It's unknown what started the fire, Volz said. A state fire marshal investigator was on scene Tuesday.
Lightning is one possibility. The fire started amidst a thunderstorm that dumped around 2 inches of rain in south-central Minnesota, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
Lightning struck an unoccupied office building in Mankato, but did not cause substantial damage. A witness reported the strike just before 10 p.m., said Jeff Bengtson, Mankato Department of Public Safety associate director.
Firefighters found a damaged roof and a gas leak at 1560 Adams St., but there was no fire.
The building is occupied by Meyer and Norland Financial Group. Wealth adviser Matt Norland said the strike did not have a significant impact on operations.
“We're pretty much back up and running already,” he said.
The storm also toppled a few trees, branches and power lines across the region, according to social media reports.
More storms are forecasted throughout the day Wednesday. NWS predicts some of the storms could be severe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.