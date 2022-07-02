MANKATO — As fireworks illuminate the sky in cities across the U.S. every Fourth of July, it’s easy to get lost in the explosions of light, color and sound.
However, it takes hard work and collaboration to get these experiences together, which has not been easy over the last few years. Belle Plaine-based RES Pyro is behind two area fireworks displays in Cambria and Elysian and does many others around the world.
CEO Steve Coman founded the company in Belle Plaine 39 years ago and also did work for Prince.
Before starting the company, Coman did not expect fireworks to become the center of his career.
Coman said he is trained in medical diagnostics, and he used to work for Mayo Clinic in Rochester. It was there that one of his co-workers worked on the city’s fireworks display and showed Coman the ropes.
Coman began learning as much as he could about the process of designing and selling these staples of celebration, reading books and observing others involved in the field. His interest in pyrotechnics soon spanned outside of classic fireworks displays.
Coman said he met a customer who worked at Prince’s Paisley Park, and within a year or so of involving himself in the industry, he was in charge of the pyrotechnics for Prince’s concerts.
“I always liked fireworks as a kid, found it interesting,” Coman said. “I never thought it’d be a full-time business, but the opportunity presented itself.”
Since the start of RES Pyro, Coman has crafted fireworks, pyrotechnics and special effects for musical acts, sports games and other events across the world.
Coman said RES Pyro has been hired to put on shows for the 2012 Summer Olympics, Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and the St. Paul Winter Carnival.
“There are probably about four companies in the United States that make the same type of product we do,” Coman said.
“There’s just been a very big demand for the product now and all companies who manufacture that are pretty much swamped.”
To Coman’s frustration, the company has struggled to meet the high demand. He said after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown halted the need for production, RES Pyro hasn’t been able to meet the return of large events with sufficient staff.
“Supply chain stuff is very challenging right now,” Coman said. “I was lucky enough to get back my core staff, but it’s been challenging to get people back … It’s very frustrating to have to turn somebody down for an order, but they understand.”
Despite difficulties to provide the same level of services as the company did in the past, local towns say RES Pyro has continued to provide a positive experience for them as customers and the audience that comes from around the area to experience the booming displays every Fourth of July.
Coordinator of the Fourth of July celebration in Elysian Pat Nusbaum said RES Pyro has consistently accommodated the city for decades.
“They just look out for us,” Nusbaum said. “I don’t know if they set them aside for us, but they’re very easy to work with.”
Nusbaum said the product has gotten more expensive over time. While the city used to be able to afford a 25-minute show, the one this year will only last 18 minutes.
Still, she said the attraction draws a huge crowd and is always successful.
“We’d never go to another company, unless they stopped providing,” Nusbaum said.
Danielle Deopere, the co-chair of the Fourth of July committee in Cambria, said RES Pyro’s show has always attracted a crowd to the township’s celebration.
“We’ve been working with them for quite a few years, and we are always very pleased with the shows they put on,” Deopere said. “People come from all over the area to watch the fireworks in Cambria.”
