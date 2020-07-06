MANKATO — Spent fireworks started a Mankato garage on fire early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to 2224 Fair St. around 1:30 a.m. Used fireworks placed in a plastic garbage bin ignited a fire, said Jeff Bengtson, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
The fire caused between $8,000 and $9,000 damage to the garage and a car.
Firefighters also were called to the Rosa Place apartment complex on Timberwolf Drive Saturday night after smoldering fireworks in a trash room activated the fire alarm. There was no damage.
Spent fireworks should be soaked in water or left out in an open area for several hours, Bengtson said.
