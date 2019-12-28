MANKATO — The city of Mankato is in a bit of a desperate situation, looking to shore up a bank of the Minnesota River before the spring floods to protect an endangered municipal well.
Despite being in a precarious position, the city received unexpectedly low bids from three contractors for the first phase of the project to save Well No. 15 in Land of Memories Park.
The city engineer’s estimate for the project was $958,000, but Mankato-based W. Lorentz Construction offered to do the work for $520,167. That winning bid was just $85 less than the bid of fellow contractor from Mankato — Dirt Merchant Inc.
Mathiowetz Construction of Sleepy Eye, offering to do the work for $544,000, was also far below the estimated cost. Two other firms — Standard Construction of Champlin and Veit & Company Inc. of Rogers — submitted bids that topped $1 million.
City Manager Pat Hentges was pleased with the bids for the first phase of the project but said the second phase will bring the highest expense.
“This is just getting the quartzite rock to the site and stockpiling it,” Hentges said. “There is another bid coming up in January ... that is actually to grade and place the rock.”
The erosion-resistant quartzite will be used as rip-rap along 1,150 feet of the east bank of the river, which has been rapidly eroding in the past decade due to persistently high water levels caused by above-normal precipitation and tiling systems added to farm fields to improve drainage.
That erosion has wiped out 58 feet of land in Land of Memories, reducing a buffer between the river and Well No. 15, which provides roughly a third of Mankato’s drinking water. The 72-foot buffer that existed 10 years ago is now less than 15 feet.
The total stabilization project was expected to cost $2.3 million, with engineering expenses pushing the price closer to $2.5 million.
The second phase will involve creating more gradual slopes in the river bank and precisely placing the quartzite rocks based on designs by engineering firm Short, Elliott, Hendrickson Inc.
“That’s going to be most of the cost,” Hentges said. “... The third bid will be to finish off the park, particularly the area vulnerable to flooding, with plantings and trees that are appropriate for river-bottom.”
First, the city needs to receive permits from federal and state agencies that oversee construction work affecting a river. And water levels need to be lower than they have been so far this winter to allow for the grading and placement of the rip-rap.
The goal is to do the most extensive construction work in February.
That’s the same month the Minnesota Legislature will convene in St. Paul and begin considering Mankato’s legislation that would have the state pay about 80% of the river stabilization cost. While Mankato will be paying for the project upfront, Hentges hopes the Legislature will agree to count those expenditures as the city’s 20% match for an even larger project downstream. That project, approaching $7 million in estimated costs, would protect Riverfront Park and the city’s sewage treatment plant from erosion and make improvements to the park and a riverside bike trail.
