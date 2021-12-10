South-central Minnesota’s first major winter storm arrived on schedule Friday.
With relatively balmy temperatures of around 30 degrees for much of the day, snow was compacting into a slippery mess on area roads.
Just over five inches of snow had fallen by early evening near Mankato, but rates of accumulation were picking up. The National Weather Service was still predicting total storm accumulations of 8-16 inches in Mankato by 3 a.m. Saturday, with a range of 10-13 inches most likely.
Only the Faribault area was slated for higher amount than Mankato in the forecast — 11-14 inches.
The lead forecaster at the NWS office in Chanhassen was predicting “high probabilities” of snowfall rates of at least an inch per hour later on Friday, possibly hitting 2 inches per hour.
“The intensity of the snowfall is probably going to be the most impactful part of this storm,” the NWS reported. “Some thundersnow is possible as the system develops later this evening. The snow should quickly dissipate from west to east overnight.”
Winds picked up by late afternoon and gusts reached nearly 30 mph, affecting visibility in rural areas, although blizzard conditions were not forecasted.
The winter storm warning — which stretched from northeast Nebraska into southeast South Dakota through the entire southern third of Minnesota and into north-central Wisconsin — prompted a variety of preparations.
In Mankato, West Central Sanitation crews were picking up trash and recycling earlier than usual to beat the storm. Plow trucks were pre-treating streets with brine. And most area schools announced on Thursday that they were canceling classes for Friday.
There was little sign that the kids were using their snow day for shopping. At River Hills Mall and other hilltop Mankato stores, shoppers were sparse.
The city of Mankato closed four of its steepest hillside streets at 3 p.m. — Parkway, Monks, Stadium and Glenview — and evening bus service was also suspended.
Enough people were on the move, nonetheless, to result in 136 crashes on state highways across Minnesota from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Although there were no fatal crashes to that point, 13 of the incidents resulted in injuries. Nearly 50 vehicles had slid into the ditch, and eight semis had jackknifed.
The crashes continued to accumulate as the day went on, including an injury crash east of Waseca at 5:09 p.m.
Roads were snow-covered and icy when a 2005 Peterbuilt semi, westbound on Highway 14, collided with a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, which was northbound on 50th Street, according to the Patrol. The driver of the Dodge — Dennis Joseph Jewison, 58, of Janesville — was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Patrol did not immediately release the name or any information on injuries for the driver of the semi, a 42-year-old Cross Lake man.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation was planning to keep plows on southern Minnesota highways until 10:30 p.m. Friday, but still expected roadways to be snow-covered because of the heavy rates of snowfall. Plows were scheduled to return to the highways at 4 a.m. Saturday.
MnDOT advised people to check road conditions at 511mn.org before traveling.
For area residents feeling confident that the storm will guarantee a white Christmas, they may not want to bet their entire gift-buying account on it.
A quartet of sunny days are forecast starting Saturday with high temperatures of 28, 35, 33 and 39. Temps are predicted to stay above freezing Tuesday night in advance of rain and highs reaching the 50s on Wednesday. And that forecasted peak temperature might be conservative.
Some computer models have temperatures topping 60, according to the NWS, which at this point is choosing to be more cautious — officially predicting that Mankato will hit 54 degrees Wednesday.
A return to near-normal temperatures, which means highs below the freezing mark, is expected by the end of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.