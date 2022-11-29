MANKATO — The season's first serious snowfall delivered as promised as the region saw more than 4 inches of snow fall by Tuesday afternoon.
A winter storm warning was in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Winds as high as 30 mph whipped up the fluffy snow, causing whiteout conditions in rural areas throughout the region. All roadways were snowpacked and slick.
North Mankato declared a snow emergency from midnight Wednesday until noon Wednesday. No parking is allowed on the streets until the snow emergency has ended, even if it appears the street has been plowed. Vehicles left on the street during the emergency are subject to a ticket and tow.
There is parking available in all city owned lots and all park parking lots. Vehicles may also park in yards during the snow emergency.
Garbage and recycling trucks in Mankato were also unable to safely access some hills locally Tuesday. These routes were to be reassessed late Tuesday to determine if service can be provided to these areas. If not, service will be provided Wednesday.
Several weather stations to the south and east of Mankato were reporting visibility at a half mile or less Tuesday afternoon with sustained winds of 20 mph.
The band of snow, which started early in the morning and was expected to dissipate late afternoon, covered all of southwestern, south-central and most of southeastern Minnesota up past the Twin Cities metro area.
A narrower band from south of Mankato up to through the Twin Cities produced the heaviest snow, with 4-8 inches expected by the time the storm ends.
Temperatures were expected to plunge to the mid teens Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with winds remaining strong at 15-25 mph.
There were spinouts and vehicles in the ditches around the region. Two vehicles travelling north on Highway 169 near St. Peter at 1:44 p.m. collided. The driver of one vehicle, Maranda Wight, 37, of North Mankato received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Hayden Barr, 19, of St. Peter, was not injured.
Temperatures are to moderate Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Saturday's high is predicted to be just 18 degrees with 38 degrees for Sunday, before high temps again fall into the teens and 20s next week.
There is almost no chance for additional snow predicted for the week ahead.
