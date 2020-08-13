WASECA — Waseca County reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, a day after Watonwan County had its first fatality linked to the disease.
The Waseca County resident was in their 70s, had underlying health conditions and was being treated at a local hospital, according to a release from Waseca County Public Health.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," stated Public Health Director Sarah Berry. "This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of wearing face coverings and physically distancing when moving about in the community."
After the two recent deaths in Waseca and Watonwan counties, only Faribault County hasn't had any deaths officially linked to COVID since the pandemic began. South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 30 total COVID deaths.
All nine counties also had new COVID cases confirmed Thursday. Watonwan County had 40 new cases, although all but two were from tests completed in June or May.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Watonwan County — 40
- Waseca County — Seven
- Nicollet County — Five
- Blue Earth County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Faribault County — Three
- Sibley County — Two
- Le Sueur County — One
- Martin County — One
