Local projects have made the cut as state representatives progress on a bonding bill this week, while senators expect budget targets to be on schedule as the first committee deadline hits Friday.
Mankato's wastewater treatment plant and Minnesota State University's Armstrong Hall project are both included in the two-part $1.9 billion infrastructure package, which includes around $11.6 million and $8 million for each project respectively.
The $1.5 billion bonding bill and $400 million cash-only bill, which would take money from the general fund, passed the House Monday.
That initial bonding bill passed 91-43, with 10 more votes than needed for it to pass with a super-majority.
Some Democrats raised concerns about the bill's future as Republicans prioritize tax cuts.
But North Mankato DFLer Sen. Nick Frentz, who is the vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said he's optimistic that bipartisan support in the House could increase its likelihood of passing.
"I think a bonding bill's going to be done, and a public works bill is incredibly important. First of all, a lot of projects are long overdue, and they're not getting cheaper," he said.
Mankato DFLer Rep. Luke Frederick is pushing for additional money for the wastewater facility.
He said $11.6 million doesn't cover all that's needed.
"We need more, which is why I continue to advocate, like, just today, before the Capital Investment Committee, advocating for more money coming to Mankato," he said.
Frentz said the bonding bill is currently in the Senate Finance Committee and could make its way to the Senate floor as early as the next two weeks.
This comes as lawmakers reach their first committee deadline Friday, which means committees must act favorably on bills in the house they originated from, although that does not apply to the budget.
Frentz said budget targets could be set by March 24 or March 25.
Minnesota Management and Budget officials at the end of February projected a $17.5 billion surplus.
Bills on the horizon for local lawmakers include a bill from Frentz that would in part help match federal dollars to help fund clean energy initiatives.
"We want to have our utilities, cities, counties, nonprofits compete as successfully as possible for that federal matching money. It's a great way for jobs to be developed, for projects to get done and dovetails quite nicely with the clean energy bill that we already passed," he said.
The Mankato Free Press reached out to Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, for comments on the session ahead of the deadline, but he did not get back in time for publishing.
