MANKATO — Cool conditions are on track to give way to unseasonably warm weather in the Mankato area this weekend, just in time for the deer-hunting opener.
Mankato’s weather forecast as of Wednesday called for temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday, compared with usual average highs in the upper 40s, according to National Weather Service data.
The warm temps aren’t likely to break records, but they might be one of the last hurrahs for comfortable outdoor activities before the winter.
“For this time of year, the first weekend of November, it’s going to be really nice,” said Brent Hewett, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And it looks like it should stay dry.”
Thousands of hunters won’t have to bundle up as much as usual for opener this weekend.
More than 433,000 hunters bought licenses in Minnesota in 2020. This year’s total was at more than 200,000 as of Monday.
The difference between the totals isn’t because far fewer Minnesotans plan to hunt this year. A big chunk of hunters end up waiting between Wednesday through Friday to get their licenses.
The Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to 2020’s Saturday hunting opener resulted in 23,094, then 45,354, then 98,100 license purchases. A similar rush is expected this year in the lead-up to opener.
Compared to the snowy conditions or 70-degree days of past openers, this weekend should have good conditions for hunters and a fairly strong deer harvest, said Dave Trauba, wildlife manager for the Department of Natural Resources’ south region.
“It’s really comfortable weather for being outdoors and being in a deer stand all day,” he said. “And it’s not too warm for people who walk or do deer drives.”
The warm temps likely won’t impact deer movement to a large extent. Other conditions matter more, Trauba said.
“The winds have a bigger impact,” he said. “If it’s windy, it’s hard for hunters to hear and deer can’t hear.”
Hunters want to hear the crunch of leaves or snapping of branches when deer approach. Deer, meanwhile, can be a cautious bunch, preferring to stay in place if they can’t use their hearing to detect danger.
Winds are expected to be in the 5-10 mph range in the Mankato area. Unless it gets blustery, a little breeze shouldn’t make much of a difference.
Crop harvests being finished should also help hunters, Trauba said. No standing corn gives deer fewer hiding spots.
No matter the temperatures for opener, most deer harvesting in Minnesota happens during the first few days. Hunters harvested more than 197,000 total deer statewide in 2020.
Although it’ll be warm from Friday to Monday, reaching record highs appears to be a stretch. The unofficial record high for Mankato on Nov. 6 came in 2020 when it was 75 degrees. Nov. 7’s unofficial record high came in 2001 when it was 74 degrees.
The region may yet get more 60-degree days later in November. Nov. 10 is the average date for when Mankato has its last 60-degree or warmer high temperature of the year, according to Hewett.
