MANKATO — With a week and a half left before the Minnesota Legislature adjourns for the year, the Senate DFL caucus unveiled the first detailed legislative proposal for a public works bill Wednesday.
Democratic senators are calling for a $2.3 billion infrastructure bill, also called a bonding bill because Minnesota borrows money to pay for infrastructure projects. The bill largely mirrors Gov. Tim Walz's bonding proposal earlier this year, with about $200 million in additional projects.
Democrats and Republicans have grappled with the size of a bonding proposal this year. While DFLers want to bond when interest rates are low to address a growing backlog of projects, Republicans have balked at a $2 billion price tag, arguing the state needs to be more frugal as it faces an economic downturn.
"You're not going to see a $2 billion bonding bill because we can't afford it," said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
Yet DFLers say it will be more expensive to hold off on repairing critical infrastructure, from water systems to roads and bridges.
"It's more expensive for Minnesotans not to bond," said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. "If you have a damaged roof, you don't let it leak all over your house and contents, and wait until it collapses and fix it. It saves money to maintain."
Several local projects are included in the Senate DFL bill, though some have little chance of making a final agreement.
The city of Mankato's $16.6 million proposal to improve the Mankato area’s riverbank stabilization and water quality is included, as is a proposed $18.3 million improvement and renovation project at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program inside the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Minnesota State University' $6.7 million proposal to start the design for an eventual Armstrong Hall reconstruction, a project that could total close to $100 million over the next few years, is included as well.
Other projects include a $10.5 million request from the city of North Mankato for an indoor recreation center. That project was included in the governor's proposal earlier this year, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have since dismissed it and other quality-of-life projects from being included in a final bonding package as the Legislature will likely focus on critical infrastructure.
The Senate DFL bonding bill is meant to kickstart major negotiations over bonding before the end of session on May 18. A bonding bill requires three-fifths of the House and Senate's support — or more than 81 representatives and more than 41 senators — to pass.
It's unclear whether lawmakers can agree on a bonding bill before the end of session, though lawmakers expect to hold several special sessions throughout the rest of 2020 to address COVID-19-related efforts. In recent years, lawmakers have argued over bonding until the last few hours of session.
In 2016, the Legislature adjourned without a bonding bill after last-minute negotiations broke down, while lawmakers approved a bonding bill during a special session in 2017. Bonding bills are normally done in even-numbered years.
A Free Press analysis last year showed Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to address most anticipated infrastructure needs, excluding housing and local government requests. That means lawmakers would need to approve about $4 billion for bonding each year to deal with known infrastructure issues.
Minnesota has more than $5.3 billion in infrastructure requests this year.
