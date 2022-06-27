MANKATO — Minnesota health officials announced the state's first presumptive case of monkeypox Monday.
The case occurred in an adult in the Twin Cities area who had recently traveled abroad.
Despite being a contagious virus, monkeypox is still considered low risk to the general public.
“Monkeypox is spread from close, sustained contact," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a media briefing Monday. "It’s not as contagious as flu or COVID."
Most people, she added, will recover from the illness on their own. The Twin Cities adult is receiving outpatient treatment.
The Minnesota Department of Health cautioned providers to be alert for monkeypox symptoms in patients, including rashes that look like pimples or blisters, fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes.
The U.S. had 201 instances of monkeypox in 26 states as of Friday. Cases are more widespread in Europe, where the Twin Cities adult had recently been.
There is a vaccine for monkeypox, but it isn't recommended for general use at this point because the illness is considered low risk.
“We don’t think that there are high-risk contacts in Minnesota for this individual,” said Ruth Lynfield, Minnesota's lead epidemiologist.
This story will be updated.
