Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.