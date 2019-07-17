Bancommunity Service Corp., parent company of First National Bank Minnesota, is purchasing State Bank of Belle Plaine.
They plan to assume operations in about three months with a merger of the two banks early next year.
First National Bank Minnesota has offices in Saint Peter, Mankato and Gaylord.
Michael W. Bresnahan is president and CEO of First National Bank Minnesota.
State Bank of Belle Plaine President and CEO Paul Gatz and Vice President William Gatz will be retiring when the acquisition is complete.
The Gatz family has maintained an ownership interest in the bank for 95 of the bank’s 137-year history.
The merger will result in a bank with over $340 million in assets and more than $35 million in capital. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
